3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,475

So nice…new townhomes…new subdivision…Hickory…easy drive to Charlotte or Statesville…BRAND NEW 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom END UNIT townhome for rent in Hickory, NC! Features a living room and an open concept, kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, includes a refrigerator, bar seating, and a breakfast area. There is a half bath on the main level and three bedrooms along with a full bath on the upper floor. Stackable Washer and Dryer in Laundry Room...Sitting in a great location and is close to schools, restaurants, a park, grocery stores, and I-40.

