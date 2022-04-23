BRAND NEW 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom townhome for rent in Hickory, NC! Featuring a living room and an open concept, natural finished kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, bar seating, and a breakfast area. There is a half bath on the main level, and 3 bedrooms along with a full bath on the upper floor. Stackable washer and dryer included. Sitting in a great location and close in proximity to schools, restaurants, a park, grocery stores, and I-40. Photos are of a similar home and are representative of the newly constructed townhome. For more information, call Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990. Or Salina 828-291-8599
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,425
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 22-year-old woman was shot and her vehicle was stolen Wednesday night at Pelican’s Snoballs, a business that sells shaved ice treats, on U.S…
Police say at least one person was shot at Pelican’s Snoballs on U.S. Highway 321 in Northwest Hickory on Wednesday night.
A Catawba man died Monday when his logging truck veered off the road and overturned.
Catawba County leaders rejected a rezoning request that would have made way for a 140-acre solar farm and 125 acres of conserved land.
This article was updated with new information on April 19, 2022 at 8:46 a.m.
Four troopers were inside a Statesville store when their patrol vehicles were set on fire. The N.C. Highway Patrol says the suspect was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric exam.
What did people do for fun 100 years ago?
Sheriff: Father shot children, their mother before setting fire, turning gun on himself in Davie County house
Davie County investigators say a family went to the sheriff's office just hours before a murder-suicide in which two young children and their parents were killed.
Tents, sleeping bags and food filled the front lobby of the Catawba County United Way office on Wednesday.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will be opening a location in Hickory along U.S. Highway 70 between the Crowne Plaza Hotel and a Wendy’s restaurant.