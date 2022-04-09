3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,425

BRAND NEW 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom townhome for rent in Hickory, NC! Featuring a living room and an open concept, natural finished kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, includes refrigerator, bar seating, and a breakfast area. There is a half bath on the main level, and 3 bedrooms along with a full bath on the upper floor. Stackable Washer and Dryer in Laundry Room...Sitting in a great location and close in proximity to schools, restaurants, a park, grocery stores, and I-40. Photos are of a similar home and are representative of the newly constructed townhome. For more information, call Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990.