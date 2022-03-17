3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,425

BRAND NEW END UNIT townhome, brand new appliance, includes WASHER, DRYER, REFRIGERATOR too! NATURAL LIGHTING. Sorry no pets and no smoking. Don't miss this beautiful newly constructed townhome in Hickory! 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATHROOMS townhouse features a family room, an open concept kitchen, a half bath on the main level, and 3 bedrooms with a full bath upstairs. Natural lighting fills the home throughout and you will feel welcome as soon as you walk in the door. The finished kitchen design offers white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bar seating, and a breakfast area. Great location with gorgeous finishing throughout. THIS IS MOVE IN READY! Mooresville Realty at 704-663-0990. Salina@mooresvillerealty.com