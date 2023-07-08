Don't miss this exceptional 3-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhome rental in Hickory, NC! The inviting living room and open-concept kitchen boast natural finishes, elegant white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a REFRIGERATOR . Enjoy casual dining with bar seating and a dedicated breakfast area. The main level features a convenient half bath, while the upper floor offers 3 well-appointed bedrooms and a full bath. A stackable WASHER AND DRYER are included for your convenience. Ideally situated near schools, restaurants, a park, and grocery stores, this townhome provides easy access to I-40. Revel in the vibrant surroundings while enjoying the comfort of a newly constructed residence. Please note photos represent a similar home to illustrate the exceptional quality of your future rental. Experience this beautiful townhome for yourself – schedule a showing today and envision your new life in this prime location!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,395
