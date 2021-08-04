Looking for "Luxury AND land"? Look no further! Come tour this 5400 sqft luxury Colonial style family home in the desirable Grace Chapel area with nearly 13 acres of prime land. Avoid the city taxes because this is country living at its best. The home offers 4 heat pumps w/ separate thermostats to insure comfort throughout. Master Suite on main. Each bedroom (3) on the upper level have their own private full bath. Bonus room over a 2 car garage. Beautiful woodworking inlay at the entrance. The executive office space is one to be proud of. There are built-ins throughout the entire home. In-ground pool just steps outside the main living area with nice gazebo that offers a great area for entertaining. Finished basement of nearly 3000 sq ft. Home is centrally located to Charlotte and the mountains. Home has been used as a 5 bedroom and never had any issues with the existing septic system. Schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $969,000
