Lakefront! Gorgeous views overlooking Gunpowder Cove. Wonderful location in Caldwell County minutes away from Hwy 321. 3Bedrooms/3.5Baths with extra living space in the basement. As you walk in you can see Beautiful Lake Hickory through all the windows and double doors. Nice layout with moveable kitchen island, Bar seating, and Under cabinet Light censors. Basement with Bar in the Great Room and Bonus Room with kitchenette. Exterior entry into basement with single car garage. Enjoy the Outdoor Living Space on the Huge Upper Level, Covered Balcony and Lower level entertainment area with Hot tub and Outdoor shower. Spacious Covered dock with Roof. So many outdoor features; Irrigation System, Filtered Water System, and Coy fish Pond. Roof replaced in 2020. Electric Boat Lift updated 2021. Don't miss your chance to live on Lake Hickory!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $825,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Omari Drovon Alexander, a 19-year-old sophomore football player at Lenoir-Rhyne University, was found dead early Saturday by Hickory Police officers.
- Updated
One person died in a single-car wreck on U.S. 321 northbound on Tuesday evening.
- Updated
Hickory Police are searching for Quarius Shamond Izard, 21, of Hickory. He is charged in the murder of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football play…
- Updated
A state trooper pulled a woman and a 5-year-old child from the wreckage of a car crash on U.S. 321 in which a South Carolina man died Tuesday …
- Updated
A Hickory man wanted in the killing of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player was arrested on Wednesday.
50 dogs rescued from home in Alexander County; Animal Services said tenant evicted, left dogs behind
At least 50 dogs were rescued from a residence in Taylorsville last week.
- Updated
It was many years ago that I graduated high school — 55 years to be exact. So, when I write about dress codes in school, it will be controvers…
- Updated
Robert Kent “Colt” Stamey III, 21 of Newton, was charged with trafficking pills that investigators say may contain fentanyl, a news release fr…
Slain Lenoir-Rhyne student remembered as outgoing, artistic, his life was honored Monday at the university
- Updated
Omari Drovon Alexander was described as an outgoing young man that loved making people laugh.
- Updated
MAIDEN — Just over seven months ago, Maiden football player Ethan Rhodes threw five interceptions in a 52-12 playoff loss against Salisbury he…