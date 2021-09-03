3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $650,000

Would you like to build your dream home on Lake Hickory (Caldwell County side). This is your opportunity - approximately 8 acres of flat and lake front property available. Current home is 3 bed 2 bath fixer upper, with spectacular view and could be used to live in while you build your home on the lake. Other potential use could be rental after your home is built, rental property, or additional home for extended family/friends. Additional acreage at road entrance could be sold in lots. There is so much potential.