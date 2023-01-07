 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $599,900

This gorgeous spec house, in a gated community, was designed like a custom build, and sits on a lot that is just under 1 acre. It has a true open floorplan, hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout the house, custom cabinets and quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and so much more!! The kitchen features a large island with lots of storage, a wine fridge, gas range, custom hood, pot filler, dishwasher and large windows that slide open horizontally. The open living space has a tall vaulted ceiling, a beautiful gas fireplace that you can see through to the back porch, and the dining area has a designer light fixture and more large windows. The primary suite has a tray ceiling, a door to the back porch, and the large custom shower in the on suite bathroom is amazing! All of the bedrooms have walk-in closets, and large windows. You don't want to miss your chance to see this gorgeous new construction home!

