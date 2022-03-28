3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $515,000

One owner home in lake community of River Bend. Inviting front porch and extensive decking off the back. Wood floors in spacious foyer and living areas. Primary bedroom is oversized with tray ceiling and a door leading to the deck. Ensuite bath with shower and separate tub. This is a split bedroom floor plan; bedrooms 2 and 3 with jack and jill bath. Bonus room, bedroom and full bath on the upper level. Full basement PLUS. The basement extends under the garage and the front porch. Area under garage was used as workshop. Most of basement is sheetrocked, has ceiling tiles and baseboard heat. Lots of options.