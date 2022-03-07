Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with .75 acres of land located in Grace Chapel area. Nice covered porch entry with open floor plan. Formal dining room, eat in breakfast bar. Gas logs fire place in the living room. Kitchen has a kitchen island with granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances. Large Primary Bedroom has a gas logs fireplace, walk in closets, large bathroom with walk in shower, garden tub and two vanity sinks. This split bedroom plan has two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom on the main level. Nice screened in back porch as well as a separate open deck area. Two car garage and laundry on the main level. Basement level has a large family room with French doors that lead outside to the large back yard. The separate bonus room and full bathroom in the basement gives guest a private place to stay or makes a great place to work from The single car garage in basement can be used as a workshop and additional storage. Very nice home. Come and see! Call Debra Trivette with RE/MAX A-Team today at (828)292-1440.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $489,900
