For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. This impeccably maintained two-level home in The Greens offers a peaceful cul-de-sac setting nestled next to dedicated green space. Offering main-level living with a full basement, this 3400 HSF home features a welcoming foyer opening onto a formal dining room with lots of natural light and adjoining great room with gas log fireplace and exit to the rear sunroom and deck. The open kitchen offers bar seating, breakfast area, loads of cabinet space (including display cabinets), and stainless appliances. The split bedroom layout offers a private master suite with exit to the sunroom, walk-in closet, and bath with dual vanity, tiled shower, and soaking tub. On the opposite side of the main level, two spacious bedrooms share a hall bath. The main level also has a double garage, laundry/mud room, and half bath. The full lower level has a huge den, full bath, bonus room, conditioned storage, and 3rd garage bay with workshop space. Outside is a nature-lover's paradise, with roaming deer & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $449,900
