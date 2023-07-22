Waterfront 2 story home less than 2 years old. Granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dining room, walk in closet in primary bedroom. Deck with lake views, gate, partially wooded semi-private with metal detached double carport & storage building. Some furniture negotiable to make home move in ready. Priced below last years appraised value.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $425,000
