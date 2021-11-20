Proposed availability spring of 2022. This “under construction” home is where you’ll find that quality meets craftsmanship with chic style and design. This home will offer 3BR and 2.5BA. Upon entry you are welcomed by impressive foyer with it’s unique openness. To the left, the grand living area w/ gas fireplace is sure please everyone. From there you enter in to the kitchen with custom cabinets, a large pantry followed by a breakfast area, laundry and dining room. On the right, of the main level, you will find a lovely primary suite with vaulted ceilings, 2 large walk in closets and spacious full bath. As you enter the 2nd level you will be delighted with the balcony details that give way to 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and nice loft/study area. The full basement has a double garage and plenty of room to let your creative juices flow. All of this is located in a beautiful neighborhood approximately 10 mins from downtown Hickory. Updates will be added as the project progresses.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $360,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Hickory Police Department is investigating the death of a man found in a car outside MDI on Alex Lee Boulevard last Friday.
- Updated
When Tangela Parker was captured and charged with shooting and killing co-worker Michelle Marlow at TCS Designs in Hickory, the arrest in Phoe…
Charlotte man charged with larceny in Hickory; his car caught fire on I-40 Friday afternoon which led to wreck, traffic jam
A 23-year-old Charlotte man has been charged with felony larceny. He also is linked to a car fire and wrecks on Interstate 40 that eventually …
- Updated
A Claremont man charged in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol pleaded guilty to demonstrating in the Capitol in federal court on Tuesday,…
- Updated
A Newton man will spend 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.
A Newton man was arrested on drug charges after investigators found drugs and weapons at his residence, according to a news release from the C…
- Updated
Police are investigating the death of an infant on Nov. 7.
Fifteen luxury townhomes will be coming to southeast Hickory after Hickory City Council votes to annex and rezone land on and near Renwick Dri…
- Updated
A three-vehicle crash followed by a motorcyclist sliding his bike into the back of a truck temporarily closed down Interstate 40 between the L…
- Updated
A manhunt in Alexander County ended in an arrest on Thursday, Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said..