Have you been searching for a home with acreage?! We have found it for you!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sitting on approximately 9 LEVEL BEAUTIFUL ACRES! Like new! Home is only 3 years old! Spacious and open floor plan. Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets with a spacious breakfast bar! Primary suite with walk-in closet. Lovely view! Privacy! Also has access to shared pond.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Catawba County Schools has reviewed eight of the 24 books a parent asked the school system to ban. None of the books have been banned from sch…
A two-vehicle wreck closed Startown Road Tuesday afternoon and sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
One of the men injured in a shooting in Hickory on Thursday was arrested in connection to the incident.
A Vale man involved in a crash on Startown Road on Tuesday has died from his injuries, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said Wednesday.
An 18-year-old who was shot in the head last Thursday has died, the Hickory Police Department announced Tuesday.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
Catawba County Schools’ leaders want to put a school resource officer at every school. That would mean 12 new officers for the district.
A new craft beer bar is opening in Hickory in the place of Craft Beer Cellar, which closed in April.
Faulty design was the culprit in the fall of the 40-ton Hickory arches, according to a preliminary report from a forensic engineering firm.
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.