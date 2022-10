3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $339,900

Welcome home to this beautiful new construction located in the Foothills of the NC mountains in the desirable Granite Falls, NC. This 3BR/2BA single level boasts an open concept with a split bedroom floor plan. You're going to love the warm hardwood flooring as well as the arched doorways. The spacious living room delightfully opens to the kitchen & dining area. The kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, center island and stainless appliances. The owner's suite features hardwood floors with a large ensuite bathroom with a stylish vanity, large tiled shower and a wondrous walk-in closet. Enjoy the covered front porch and relax and unwind on the back grilling/entertaining deck (10 x 12). The double garage is perfect for your cars and outdoor equipment. Convenient to Hickory, Lenoir, shopping, restaurants and more! An easy drive to the NC Mountains, Blowing Rock, Boone & the Blue Ridge Parkway!