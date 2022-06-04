"Under Construction" Coming Summer of 2022!! Whether you’re buying your first home, want to upgrade your current home or simply downsize; this home will not disappoint with its quality craftsmanship and beauty. Upon arrival you will be welcomed by the inviting front porch where you’ll enter into the cozy living room and open dining area. Around the corner you will enter the kitchen to find beautiful custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. On the left side of the home you will find 2BR’s and main bath as well as the primary suite w/ full bath. All BR’s offer ample closet space. In the basement you will find a roomy laundry area, two car garage and spacious bonus area with full bath bath. This space offers an array of uses from Family room, home office, sibling suite, etc.. All this is located in the lovely Sunset Meadows subdivision approx. 10 mins from downtown Hickory and centrally located between Charlotte and Boone.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $330,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory police responded to a double shooting in the Ridgeview community Thursday evening.
A long-promised widening to busy sections of N.C. 150 in Catawba County may no longer have a set date for construction. It could be a decade b…
A Hickory man was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday in connection to an armed robbery case out of Morganton.
A Maiden man was charged with two felonies, including sexual exploitation of a minor, the Maiden Police Department said.
A tractor-trailer crash near exit 121 on Interstate 40 West will leave that section of the highway closed for the next few hours, N.C. Highway…
Two Catawba County women were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Statesville in May.
Law officers seized oxycodone, methamphetamine and marijuana during the arrest of a Lenoir woman in Conover.
A Sephora makeup store is opening within the Kohl’s department store in Hickory.
Twelve people, including two Catawba County residents, were indicted by a Lincoln County grand jury on drug charges in May.
Catawba County saw 350 new COVID-19 cases over a one-week period. No new deaths have been reported since the end of April.