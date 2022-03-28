This home is a must see! Well-maintained 3 bed 2 bath home with a double car garage and lots of updates. This home boasts natural cherry hardwoods in the dining room, living room and hallway and a 12X14 sunroom addition in 2006. The homes HVAC was replaced in 2012 and heating and air unit in the sunroom was replaced in 2021. A 30 year architectural roof installed in 2010. Patio and new hot water heater added in 2016. Gutter guards and privacy fence also added. There is a large storage shed in the back yard near the edge of the property line for all of your extra storage needs. In the kitchen, a nice moveable island stays along with appliances including washer, dryer, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting, and ventless gas logs in the living room. Large primary bedroom w/ tray ceilings. Primary bath includes a soaker tub, separate shower and a large walk in closet. Please have all offers submitted by Saturday, 3/26/22, by 3:00 pm.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $329,900
