Welcome home to this beautiful new construction located in the Foothills of the NC mountains in Granite Falls, NC. This 3BR/2BA single level boasts an open concept with a split bedroom floor plan. You're going to love the warm hardwood flooring as well as the arched doorways. The spacious living room delightfully opens to the kitchen & dining area. The kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, center island and stainless appliances. The owner's suite features hardwood floors with a large en-suite bathroom with a stylish vanity, large shower and a wondrous walk-in closet. Enjoy the covered front porch and relax and unwind on the back grilling/entertaining deck (10 x 10) overlooking the large level backyard. The double garage is perfect for your cars and outdoor equipment. Convenient to Lake Hickory, Hickory, Lenoir, shopping, restaurants and more! An easy drive to the NC Mountains, Blowing Rock, Boone & the Blue Ridge Parkway!