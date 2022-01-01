"Under Construction" Coming Spring of 2022!! Whether you’re buying your first home, want to upgrade your current home or simply downsize; this home will not disappoint with its quality craftsmanship and beauty. Upon arrival you will be welcomed by the inviting front porch where you’ll enter into the large living room with a gas fire place and open dining area. Around the corner you will enter the kitchen to find beautiful custom cabinets, upgraded appliances and a large pantry. On the left side of the home you will find 2BR’s and main bath as well as the spacious primary suite and full bath. All BR’s offer ample closet space. In the basement you will find a roomy laundry area, two car garage and additional room to use as you see fit. All this is located in the lovely Sunset Meadows subdivision approx. 10 mins from downtown Hickory and centrally located between Charlotte and Boone.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $310,000
