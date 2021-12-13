3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $299,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Peaceful, rural setting for this solid three bedroom, two bath home offering one-level living with partial basement for storage or expansion. The welcoming foyer opens onto a large living room with lots of natural light and corner fireplace. A central hallway leads to three bedrooms, one with private bath. The vintage kitchen has bar seating and an adjoining dining room. An enclosed side porch now offers a cozy den and main level laundry room. Super level yard backing up to farmland. Brand new heat pump in 2021, roof replaced in 2007. Hardwood floors under carpet, per seller. Covered rear porch and storage shed. Meticulously maintained, one-owner home.