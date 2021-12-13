For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Peaceful, rural setting for this solid three bedroom, two bath home offering one-level living with partial basement for storage or expansion. The welcoming foyer opens onto a large living room with lots of natural light and corner fireplace. A central hallway leads to three bedrooms, one with private bath. The vintage kitchen has bar seating and an adjoining dining room. An enclosed side porch now offers a cozy den and main level laundry room. Super level yard backing up to farmland. Brand new heat pump in 2021, roof replaced in 2007. Hardwood floors under carpet, per seller. Covered rear porch and storage shed. Meticulously maintained, one-owner home.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Catawba County Register of Deeds Donna Hicks Spencer has been charged with embezzlement and failing to uphold her obligations as a public official.
- Updated
On Wednesday, attorney Blair Cody offered his first public assessment of the accusations against his client Donna Spencer, the Catawba County …
In case you missed it: Mexican charter flights have been flying into Hickory airport. Here's what they're carrying
Recently, the arrival and departure of flights emblazoned with Mexican symbols on the plane have caught the attention of people in Hickory.
- Updated
A Gastonia woman has been charged in the death of a 72-year-old man in Hickory. His body was found at Preston Ridge apartments last weekend.
A Dunkin’ Donuts is being built in Conover at N.C. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 70.
- Updated
Hickory police are investigating a death at an apartment on Startown Road in Hickory.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Two people have been charged after more than a pound of methamphetamine was seized Monday.
- Updated
This story was updated at 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
- Updated
A housing development of 100 townhomes and condominiums is planned off N.C. Hwy. 150 in Sherrills Ford.
MAIDEN — Two Catawba County small businesses were recognized by the North Carolina Small Business Center Network (SBCN) during its fall meetin…