3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $289,900

Brand new construction offers plenty of outdoor space with a covered deck on the back and a porch in the front that gives some outdoor space to host or to enjoy a bit of quiet time. There is a bathroom situated between the two bedrooms on one side while the main bedroom offers a luxurious walk-in closet and bathroom, with the laundry room conveniently close. Two public access points to the lake are minutes away for an excursion out on the water. Close enough to 321 to allow a quick trip to any points of interest.