Beautiful ranch home w/ basement living in Doe Run. The main floor has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths in a split floorplan. You enter the home to be greeted w/hardwoods throughout the main living area & kitchen. There is a cozy family room that is open to the dining area & kitchen. The kitchen has a smooth surface range & double ovens. There is plenty of space for a large dining table or even an island. The dining area opens onto the deck area overlooking the massive backyard. The primary bedroom is spacious w/ lots of room & two closets. The master bath has dual vanity sinks, shower /tub combination & granite countertops. The two secondary bedrooms area a good size and share a nice bathroom. Downstairs is a recreation room, an additional office and unheated area that could be used as small workshop. The downstairs 2 car garage is oversized and is an additional 825 sq. ft! The backyard is flat and goes on forever. The house has a septic system that has been inspected and pumped in Sept of 2020.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $279,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Hickory man is dead and a Lenoir man is in critical condition following a shootout in Hudson on Friday night, according to a news release fr…
- Updated
The driver of a dump truck is dead after a crash in southeastern Catawba County on Wednesday morning.
Conover man went through 26 resupply boxes, 4 pairs of shoes and 1 very worn white shirt during Appalachian Trail thru-hike
Having scrambled up the final wet rocky surface to the chilly peak of Mt. Katahdin, Sam Abernethy of Conover concluded his 2,193-mile thru-hik…
Hickory man sentenced to a minimum of 15 years behind bars in drug case following guilty verdict from jury
- Updated
A Hickory man will spend at least 15 years behind bars after he was sentenced in a Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
- Updated
Workers with Piedmont Natural Gas and Hickory Fire Department responded to a gas leak at the corner of N.C. Hwy. 127 and 1st Avenue SE around …
Area prep football scores from Friday, Oct. 15
Don Nackley’s voice cracks as he remembers his years running Don’s Firestone tire and auto shop in Hickory.
- Updated
Curtis Junior Miles, 72, of Newton was identified as the driver who died in a wreck on Wednesday near the Sherrills Ford community.
In 2018, 22 men were charged as part of a six-month-long drug deal investigation in Hickory. Since then 16 of them have pleaded guilty, four c…
Former Republican Party leader charged with stealing from church, threatening family in Catawba County
- Updated
Nathan Tabor, former Congressional candidate and one-time chair of the Forsyth County Republican Party, is facing numerous criminal charges, ranging from stealing catalytic converters to making harassing and threating comments to his mother-in-law and other family members and his pastor.