3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $275,000

This unique 3BR 2.5BA is located on approx 1.25 acres on a quiet, private, deed end street and yet just minutes from 321. Freshly updated this home offers a large primary suite with balcony access and a large walk in closet. The kitchen is centrally located and offers an abundance of cabinets and new granite countertops. From the kitchen you can quickly and easily access the dining area, laundry room with a half bath, the large attached garage or the basement. The cozy living room has a large stone fireplace with insert. It also includes large sliding doors that provide access to the balcony area which spans nearly the entire back side of the home and connects to a lovely deck area which would be great for entertaining or merely relaxing. The large basement has endless possibilities. Parking should never be an issue with 2 circle drives. This home is a must see to appreciate all it has to offer in an incredible location!!