"Under Construction" Coming Spring of 2022!! Whether you’re buying your first home, want to upgrade your current home or simply downsize; this home will not disappoint with its quality craftsmanship and beauty. Upon arrival you will be welcomed by the inviting front porch where you’ll enter into the large living room with a gas fire place and open dining area. Around the corner you will enter the kitchen to find beautiful custom cabinets, upgraded appliances and a large pantry. On the left side of the home you will find 2BR’s and main bath as well as the spacious primary suite and full bath. All BR’s offer ample closet space. In the basement you will find a roomy laundry area, two car garage and additional room to use as you see fit. All this is located in the lovely Sunset Meadows subdivision approx. 10 mins from downtown Hickory and centrally located between Charlotte and Boone.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $255,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
One person died in a single-car wreck on U.S. 321 northbound on Tuesday evening.
- Updated
Hickory Police are searching for Quarius Shamond Izard, 21, of Hickory. He is charged in the murder of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football play…
- Updated
Omari Drovon Alexander, a 19-year-old sophomore football player at Lenoir-Rhyne University, was found dead early Saturday by Hickory Police officers.
- Updated
A Hickory man wanted in the killing of a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player was arrested on Wednesday.
- Updated
A state trooper pulled a woman and a 5-year-old child from the wreckage of a car crash on U.S. 321 in which a South Carolina man died Tuesday …
50 dogs rescued from home in Alexander County; Animal Services said tenant evicted, left dogs behind
At least 50 dogs were rescued from a residence in Taylorsville last week.
- Updated
It was many years ago that I graduated high school — 55 years to be exact. So, when I write about dress codes in school, it will be controvers…
- Updated
Robert Kent “Colt” Stamey III, 21 of Newton, was charged with trafficking pills that investigators say may contain fentanyl, a news release fr…
Slain Lenoir-Rhyne student remembered as outgoing, artistic, his life was honored Monday at the university
- Updated
Omari Drovon Alexander was described as an outgoing young man that loved making people laugh.
- Updated
Five people were charged with trafficking methamphetamine including three from Catawba County.