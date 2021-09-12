The very desirable Hunters Creek Estates subdivision in Granite Falls is where this 3 bedroom / 2bath home is located. The main level boasts new laminate flooring in the living room area with a gas-log fireplace. Just off the living room is a spacious eat-in kitchen as well as a doorway to the deck overlooking the backyard. The laundry area is conveniently located on the main level and comes equipped with washer and dryer. New carpet has been installed in the bedrooms on the main level as well as new laminate flooring in the hallway. The lower level boasts an additional gas-log fireplace in the bonus room as well as new laminate flooring. Just off the bonus room is a hallway/storage area and the two car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $245,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Tangela Parker was granted a $250,000 bond during Catawba County Superior Court on Wednesday.
- Updated
A former Hickory High teacher has been arrested on 20 counts of statutory rape dating back to 2015.
- Updated
Seventeen Catawba County residents died from COVID-19 over seven days, including younger people and some without pre-existing conditions.
2 days, 2 reduced bonds in Hickory shooting death case; family of victim, police chief voice frustrations
- Updated
For the second day in a row, a suspect in a fatal shooting had a bond reduced.
- Updated
Three varsity games involving area high school football teams have been canceled this week due to COVID-19 protocols. Bunker Hill was set to h…
- Updated
A Conover woman accused of shooting and killing her husband appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.
- Updated
Police responded to gunfire at an apartment complex in Long View Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported.
- Updated
During a recent meeting of the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education, the naming selection of two athletic facilities at Hickory High rece…
The second week of school saw the number of positive COVID-19 cases jump dramatically for the county’s largest school system.
- Updated
A suspect was in critical condition after being shot by police in Conover on Sunday evening, according to a report from a Charlotte TV station.