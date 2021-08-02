Very Desirable South Caldwell / Granite Falls neighborhood is home to Charming 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Split Foyer awaiting your arrival. Beautiful hardwoods, cathedral ceiling and stone Fireplace in spacious, open concept Living / Dining. A kitchen you’ll appreciate boasting attractive breakfast nook, abundant cabinet space including not one, but two pantries and pass through window between LR and Kitchen to keep you connected. Spacious Master Suite featuring walk in closet and large Master Bath w/double sink vanity. Need more living area? Come on down to the lower level where you’ll find a half bath, fireplace, and 2 additional finished rooms perfect for den, game room, office or whatever checks the boxes on your wants and needs list. Expansive double garage w/utility sink and complete with built in cabinetry. Outdoor living space includes large, covered, screened porch and deck. Sought after, convenient location minutes to Hwy 321 and I40 and nearby boat dock access. Call today!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $244,900
