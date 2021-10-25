 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $199,900

Centrally located between Caldwell, Alexander & Catawba Counties! Easy living on one level! 3 bedroom, a bath ranch with nice curb appeal. Spacious, open floor plan. You will love the great room! Excellent room for entertaining guest. Nice lot with rear deck overlooking fenced in back yard. Enjoy your evenings in the covered front porch. Parking on main level. Call today schedule a tour!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert