3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $199,900

Adorable 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home with an unfinished basement located on a corner lot in the Town of Rhodhiss. This home is conveniently located near Granite Falls and Hickory dining/shopping. Also very close to Lake Hickory. Updated laminate wood flooring in the kitchen, dining room, hallway and bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in the living room and carpet in the bedrooms. Hot water heater is 2 years old. Enjoy the wooden deck, overlooking a big back yard which is perfect for grilling and relaxing with friends . Below the deck outside the basement is another area to relax in the portable/inflatable hot tub. There is a great space in the basement for entertaining that is currently being heated by an electric fireplace. This area could easily be finished. Schedule your showing today!