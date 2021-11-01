3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $199,000

Quiet neighborhood, near US321 for quick access to Hickory or Lenoir. Municipal recreation complex nearby. 2 story townhouse features a beautiful rock fireplace under a cathedral ceiling. Master BR with 2 walk in closets on main floor. Master BA features a new tile walk in shower, lighted makeup area and laminate flooring. Kitchen/ Dining has ceramic floors, new stainless steel appliances, new countertops and an island. 2 large BRs and full BA upstairs. A bonus room on each floor for storage or office use. Brick enclosed patio. New roof and energy efficient windows.