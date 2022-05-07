3 Bedroom/2 Bath NEW CONSTRUCTION ranch home in Granite Falls. Durable and attractive LVP flooring throughout, choose your own colors. Includes, electric range, dishwasher, and microwave. Expected completion date November 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An 18-year-old Hickory High School student drowned in Lookout Shoals Lake in Catawba County on Tuesday evening.
A 64-year-old man died in a crash on the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory on Tuesday evening.
One person was killed in a wreck on the U.S. 321 southbound bridge over Lake Hickory, where construction crews are repairing and resurfacing t…
A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping from an overpass onto U.S. Highway 64 in Taylorsville on Saturday, police say.
'My baby's gone:' Mother describes finding daughter's body as police search for husband in Conover homicide investigation
Conover police are searching for the husband of a woman who was found dead of a gunshot wound in her home Thursday.
Harry M. Arndt Middle School students were evacuated from the campus off Springs Road on Wednesday morning for about two hours in response to …
Two Harry M. Arndt Middle School students may be charged for spreading a threat via social media, officials say. The threat caused the middle …
One Sherrills Ford man died and another was injured in a car wreck Saturday evening.
A homicide investigation is underway in Conover after a woman was found dead in her home Thursday from a gunshot wound.
A man charged with second-degree murder saw his bond reduced from $1 million to $500,000 during an administrative hearing in Catawba County Su…