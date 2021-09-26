 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $162,400

Call The Andi Jack Team Today-828.291.9514-Wonderful Opportunity For A Newly Remodeled Home Situated on 2+/- Acres in Granite Falls! List of updates include- New Roof, Flooring, Cabinets, Counter Tops, Appliances, Fresh Paint on Walls and Trim, Deck, Gutters, Fixtures, Doors, and Windows! 3BR/2BA Split Bedroom Plan with Spacious Closets! Affordability at its finest! We love the private location and low county taxes.

