 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $159,900

Well built 3 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Eastern Caldwell County. Convenient to Hickory, Granite Falls and Taylorsville. Quiet neighborhood. Almost 1000 square feet of unfinished basement gives new owner lots of possibilities for expansion. Wood burning stove on lower level remains.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert