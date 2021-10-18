3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $155,000

Take a look at this 3 BR, 2 BA home in Granite Falls! This property is located between Hickory, Lenoir, and close to the mountains. This home has upgrades including New LVT flooring, countertops, new toilets, concrete sidewalk, Concrete garage floor, Sealed driveway, New paint throughout home, front porch and side porch redo, painted kitchen cabinets and new hardware. All appliances in the home conveys. Home sits on .56 acres. Home is listed for $155,000 and ready for you to move right in.