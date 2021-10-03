 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $142,500

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $142,500

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $142,500

Location! Location! Nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Granite Falls close to downtown but also minutes from 321. Updated kitchen and beautiful hardwood floors. Large fenced in back yard. Must See!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert