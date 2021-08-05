3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $114,000

Great starter home!!!! BRAND NEW 3BR / 2BA Manufactured home. Master BR has large bath and walk-in closet. The 2 smaller bedrooms are located on the opposite side of the home and provide a sense of privacy. From the back porch you enter the laundry area which is just off the kitchen. Kitchen and living room are open concept and provides a lovely space to entertain. The nice deep lot provides additional space for outdoor activities.