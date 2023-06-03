New Construction "To Be Built" By Caruso Homes. .83 acre lot, one of the few available to build! This package starts with 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Ideally located steps from the club house, pool, tennis & European style Spa. Expansive well thought out kitchen and great room area with a roaring optional fireplace. The second floor lofted area can serve as an additional entertaining area, office or game room! Living in Rock Barn is a lifestyle! And this offers you the opportunity to have a brand new home tailored to your needs. photos of a similar home are for representation only and may include options, or elevations not included in this home. Rock Barn is a member club & to take advantage of its features homeowner must join. City water tap fee required & perc test for septic system available for any interested buyer.