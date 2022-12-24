3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $709,900

This is your opportunity to call Rock Barn Home ! With this beautiful "To Be Built" Davidson plan by Caruso Homes. To be located on a .83 acre lot, this expandable 3 bedroom 2.5 bath , 2 car garage home is ideally located just steps from the club house, pool, tennis & European style Spa. Home wise, enjoy your gently sloping back yard with mature trees on the covered porch or relax in your main level primary suite. If you like entertaining, the expansive well thought out kitchen and great room area with a roaring optional fireplace. The second floor lofted area can serve as an additional entertaining area, office or game room! Living in Rock Barn is a lifestyle! Contact builder representative for details regarding construction, photos of a similar home are for representation only and may include options, or elevations not included in this home. Rock Barn is a member club & to take advantage of its features homeowner must join. City water tap fee required & septic system needed.