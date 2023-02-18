This is your opportunity to call Rock Barn Home! "To Be Built" The Davidson floor plan by Caruso Homes. .83 acre lot, one of the few available to build! This package starts with 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Ideally located steps from the club house, pool, tennis & European style Spa. Enjoy this brand new built with gently sloping back yard, mature trees on the covered porch or relax in your main level primary suite. Like to entertain? the expansive well thought out kitchen and great room area with a roaring optional fireplace. The second floor lofted area can serve as an additional entertaining area, office or game room! Living in Rock Barn is a lifestyle! Contact builder representative for details regarding construction, photos of a similar home are for representation only and may include options, or elevations not included in this home. Rock Barn is a member club & to take advantage of its features homeowner must join. City water tap fee required & septic system needed