Quaility, meets beauty w this custom 2 year old home. Fantasic location, close to I- 40.Expansive open floor plan with loads of natural light.Kitchen has beautiful alder custom cabinets, stainless steel applainces and high end granite.Kitchen/Greatroom are flanked by a fabulous three way gas fireplace that can be seen from great room/kitchen/dining areas.The storage in this home is abundant.Tray ceilings in greatroom and owners suite.Owners bath is divine with double vanity, soaker tub and unique, one of a kind, step in shower, not to mention large walk in closet.Third en suite located in finsihed basement. It has walk out/separate entrance space, total separate living quarters for (inlaws/B&B?).Large single car garage.2nd kitchen has stainless steel applainces, custom cabinetry and a XL large island as well as a 2nd laundry with extra storage galore.House is equiped with a Generac generator to assure your never w/out power.Many more extras!
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $679,000
