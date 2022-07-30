 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $535,000

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $535,000

**NEW CONSTRUCTION** You don't want to miss this modern farmhouse style home, situated on 1.73 acre lot. Custom build to include Quartz countertops & luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. Additional pictures will be uploaded as construction progresses. Estimated completion date by November, 2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert