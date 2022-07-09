 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $513,900

3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $513,900

New Construction....Fabulous all brick, 2 story home in well-developed Oak Shadows Community! Home features soaring 2-story ceiling and gas fireplace in the great room. Downstairs you'll find the main living area and primary suite. Upstairs includes an open bonus room, 2 bedrooms, full bath and office. Estimated Completion September 2022. Upgraded windows and insulation, Shaker style cabinets, Granite, etc! This home and community is a MUST SEE!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Hickory man drowns at Oak Island beach Sunday

Authorities say a North Carolina man has drowned in the water off Oak Island and a handful of other swimmers in the area have needed assistance. A news release from the town of Oak Island said responders arrived Sunday afternoon to find the 52-year-old from Hickory had been pulled to shore and bystanders were administering CPR. Emergency medical personnel performed resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing the man dead. The town says the deadly incident was among more than a half dozen calls for “rescue” in the Oak Island and Caswell Beach areas. Officials say the water remains unsettled due to Tropical Storm Colin, which dissipated overnight.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert