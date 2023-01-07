3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $499,500

Situated on 1.73 acers this Modern Farm Home Design has many features. Granite Counter tops, White Shaker Cabinetry with lazy Susan, pot drawers, trash pull in island, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in each room, large walk in tile shower with rain and body spray, 36" doorways, walk in pantry, walk in closets, bonus room with mini split above garage, large laundry room, garage entry with desk and tree hall bench built in, Trex deck with aluminum handrailing, stamped concrete front porch area.