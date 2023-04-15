***RATE BUYDOWN*** Seller to provide concessions for a rate buy down!!!! Situated on 1.73 acres this Modern Farm Home Design has many features. Marble Counter tops, White Shaker Cabinetry with lazy Susan, pot drawers, trash pull in island, recessed lighting, ceiling fans in each room, large walk-in tile shower with rain and body spray, 36" doorways, walk in pantry, walk in closets, bonus room with mini split above garage, large laundry room, garage entry with desk and tree hall bench built in, Trex deck with aluminum handrailing, stamped concrete front porch area.