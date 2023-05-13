LAND, Take a look at this new construction, completion date set for May 10th. Welcome Home...situated on 1.78 acres, unrestricted wooded back parcel. Country living with all the extras, Trex deck with aluminum railings, stamped concrete inset front porch, beautiful walk in porcelain shower with shower bench, rain head and body spray, heated and lighted touch mirrors, marble counter tops in kitchen, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, bonus room above garage, walk in pantry. And much more. Once completed this home will not last long, book your showings now!!! Home has 1.78 Acres of UNRESTRICTED LAND!
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $491,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The former owner of Nagano’s Japanese Restaurant has announced plans to open a food hall at the former First National Bank building at the cor…
Enjoy a cold beer while listening to bluegrass, peruse art vendors, check out some classic cars or other fun activities planned for this weeke…
A man and his mother have been charged with the concealment of a death, Conover police said in a news release on Tuesday.
A Burke County man accused of leaving two pipe bombs at a Hickory church appeared in Catawba County District Court on Tuesday.
The sound of the girl's screams were played in court.