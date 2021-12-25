 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $487,800

**NEW CONSTRUCTION** Modern Farmhouse Style Home, situated on 1.73 acre lot. Custom build to include Quartz countertops & luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the home. Construction will be completed by July 31, 2022.

