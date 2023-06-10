LAND, Take a look at this new construction, completion date set for May 10th. Welcome Home...situated on 1.78 acres, unrestricted wooded back parcel. Country living with all the extras, Trex deck with aluminum railings, stamped concrete inset front porch, beautiful walk in porcelain shower with shower bench, rain head and body spray, heated and lighted touch mirrors, marble counter tops in kitchen, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, bonus room above garage, walk in pantry. And much more. Once completed this home will not last long, book your showings now!!! Home has 1.78 Acres of UNRESTRICTED LAND!