**Two 30 minute open houses Saturday May 20th 9-9:30 am and 3-3:30pm** HIDDEN GEM located in the heart of downtown Conover! Enjoy the tranquil setting that will leave you feeling like you're in the country. 3 bedroom 2.5bath home with over 2200 sq ft, beautiful in ground pool, and a chef's dream kitchen! Bedrooms are located on the top floor along with the primary bedroom. Home sits on 1.48 acres with a beautifully landscaped lawn and fenced in back yard. Spend your evenings taking a swim in the luxurious pool and then roast some marshmallows in the custom fire pit. Showings will start Sunday May 21. Those interested are encouraged to come by then to see the house. This jewel won't last long! **Potential VA Loan Assumption around $314,000, this will need to be confirmed if interested** Current rate in the 2's
3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $474,900
