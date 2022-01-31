3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $395,000

Beautiful well-built brick home located on corner lot in highly desirable neighborhood. This home was built with some extra high end elements such as 9 foot ceilings throughout, picture frame wall molding, and custom wood window blinds. Master bath has a jetted tub and walk-in shower. The finished room downstairs is a perfect game room for kids. The downstairs also boasts two large garage/workshop areas. There is plenty of room to store all your outdoor equipment. Easy access to interstate 40 and close to shopping but located in quite neighborhood with nice scenic drive.