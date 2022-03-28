3 Bedroom Home in Conover - $389,000

Charmer in Conover! If you're looking for extra space this home is sure to please. 2,400+ sq ft split foyer home with 3 bedrooms conveniently located on the main floor. You will love cooking in the sunny kitchen and dining area that boasts quartz countertops, tons of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Entertaining friends and family will be a breeze from the large deck overlooking your above ground pool and large private backyard. Don't miss the downstairs area that offers a huge family room with fireplace. A large laundry room with half bath, 2 other rooms that could be used for an office or playroom, the possibilities are endless. Spacious 2 car garage for all you outside tools & toys! Hurry before this beauty is SOLD, No HOAs, low Catawba County taxes, 2014 roof, 2015 gas furnace.